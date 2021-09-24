extraDNA Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $338,100.65 and $143,732.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00096280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,581.05 or 0.99834507 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.88 or 0.00799210 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00389676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00271453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004636 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.