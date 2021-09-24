Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Xponance Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,315 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.8% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $152,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.84. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $979.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

