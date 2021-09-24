Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.3% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $465,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2,665.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $435,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.35.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.12 on Friday, reaching $352.08. The stock had a trading volume of 846,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,514. The company has a market cap of $992.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.84. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $905,549,833. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

