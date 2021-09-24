Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Farmhouse, Inc (OTCMKTS:FMHS) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

About Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Farmhouse, Inc engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

