Fear NFTs Price Hits $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00071602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00108358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00149335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,039.62 or 1.00248691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.11 or 0.06829822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.16 or 0.00772996 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

