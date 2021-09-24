FinNexus (FNX) Reaches Market Cap of $381,861.02

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $381,861.02 and approximately $100.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FinNexus has traded up 6,096.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00053619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00123219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00162017 BTC.

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

