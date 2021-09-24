Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 18.2% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00013817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $70.62 million and $4.25 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00022338 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,336,780 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.