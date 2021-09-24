First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,426.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,426 ($31.70) and traded as low as GBX 2,415 ($31.55). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,440 ($31.88), with a volume of 40,645 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £678.32 million and a P/E ratio of 76.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,337.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.