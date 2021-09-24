First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,426.00

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,426 ($31.70) and traded as low as GBX 2,415 ($31.55). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 2,440 ($31.88), with a volume of 40,645 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £678.32 million and a P/E ratio of 76.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,337.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

