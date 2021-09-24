First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $34,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.