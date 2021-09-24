FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,585. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

