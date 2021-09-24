FLC Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,266 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.