Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.87

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $6.27. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 457 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

