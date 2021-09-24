Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 4,545.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,213 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 7.95% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $37,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,247,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 186,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,091,000.

FTSD stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

