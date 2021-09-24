Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU):

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties was given a new C$13.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

9/10/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Ci Capital to C$12.50.

8/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital to C$12.75.

8/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRU opened at C$9.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

