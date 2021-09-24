Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

