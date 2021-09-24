Frontier Price Tops $1.16 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $74.37 million and $35.59 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00125890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,387,500 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

