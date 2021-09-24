FujiCoin (FJC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $42.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,947.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.85 or 0.06891834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00352751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.57 or 0.01202814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00111677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.46 or 0.00531966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.39 or 0.00545768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00316842 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,718,166,778 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

