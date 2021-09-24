FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.12

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.12 and traded as high as $88.16. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 44,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

