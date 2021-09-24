Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $840.78

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.78 ($10.98) and traded as low as GBX 716 ($9.35). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 716 ($9.35), with a volume of 7,292 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSTA. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The stock has a market cap of £442.12 million and a P/E ratio of -7.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 788.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 840.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

