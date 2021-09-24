Function X Price Tops $0.81 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $69.50 million and $22.62 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00099161 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,734.02 or 0.99935672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007459 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

