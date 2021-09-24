FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reduced by Analyst

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $150,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,037 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,032. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

