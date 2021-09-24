Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) One Day Volume Hits $9.95 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00020030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

