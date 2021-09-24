Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

