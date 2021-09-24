Gems (GEM) Market Cap Achieves $481,213.43

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $481,213.43 and approximately $6,032.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gems

GEM is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

