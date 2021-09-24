GenesisX Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $35,429.01 and approximately $31.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,923,729 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.