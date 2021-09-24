Gitcoin Price Down 22.2% This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $99.39 million and $22.61 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00016475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044258 BTC.

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

