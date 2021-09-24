Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.99

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.99 and traded as high as $14.24. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 78,078 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $181,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.