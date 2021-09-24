Glaxis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.92. 50,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

