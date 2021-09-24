GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Reaches $531,827.04 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $531,827.04 and approximately $4,906.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

