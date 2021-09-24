Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,325.94

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,325.94 ($17.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,375 ($17.96). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,362.50 ($17.80), with a volume of 4,170 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,397.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,325.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £341.18 million and a PE ratio of 109.88.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

