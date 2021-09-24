Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $284.22

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.22 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.63). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 72,311 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £47.77 million and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.22.

Good Energy Group Company Profile (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

