Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Graco worth $62,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graco by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 449,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,909,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,773,000 after buying an additional 219,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

