Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.83

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $17.34. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 567,907 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000.

