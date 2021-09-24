Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,890 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $220,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $620.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $639.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.68. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $295.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

