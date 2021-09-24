Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Accenture worth $508,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $11,770,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.29.

Accenture stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.11. The stock had a trading volume of 53,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,161. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $345.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.18. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

