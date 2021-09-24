Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 734,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $179,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,679 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,316 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,898. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $279.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.32.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

