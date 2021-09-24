Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,558,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 2.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Oracle worth $510,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $92,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 26.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,844,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after acquiring an additional 602,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.