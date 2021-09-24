Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $200.70 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,731,212 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $200,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 129,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.