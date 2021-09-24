Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $227.09 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 989,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,299 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $227,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock worth $254,672,188 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.11. 55,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.34 and a 200 day moving average of $219.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

