Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 14,802 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of The Coca-Cola worth $507,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 297,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692,015. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

