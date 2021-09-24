Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 7,271 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

GOOGL traded up $6.22 on Friday, hitting $2,830.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,761.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,460.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

