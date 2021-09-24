Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Robert S. Breuil Sells 7,283 Shares

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.65. 99,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,217. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $77.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graybug Vision Company Profile
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
