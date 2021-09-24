Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Robert S. Breuil Sells 7,283 Shares

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.65. 99,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,217. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $77.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.