Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

