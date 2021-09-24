Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.25 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $120.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.