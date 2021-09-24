Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.45

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.45 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 138.10 ($1.80). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83), with a volume of 1,196,409 shares traded.

GNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £737.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 142.45.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

