Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $1.04. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 10,610 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

