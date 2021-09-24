Growth DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $51,788.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $8.82 or 0.00020798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $51,788.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00123658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044362 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 579,148 coins and its circulating supply is 434,131 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

