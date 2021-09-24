Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GRBMF. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of GRBMF opened at $2.88 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

