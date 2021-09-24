Grupo Santander Lowers Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Hold

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

AVAL opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $565,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.