Grupo Santander Lowers Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Hold

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.
AVAL opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.
