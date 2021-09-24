Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.25

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$34.25 and last traded at C$33.73, with a volume of 210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.75.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.96 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

